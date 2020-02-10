Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $101.75

Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $103.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

