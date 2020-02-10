Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.49

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$73.49 and last traded at C$73.33, with a volume of 74918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 382.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

