Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after buying an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 470,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,216. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

