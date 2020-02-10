Buckingham Research Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $507.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $450.00 to $507.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.69. 35,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $441.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

