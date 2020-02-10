Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 7.37-7.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.65.

BURL stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

