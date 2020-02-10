Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.37-7.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.289-7.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 3.21-3.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.50. 303,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.58. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.65.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

