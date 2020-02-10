BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Feb 10th, 2020

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

