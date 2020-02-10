Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

