CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,906. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.15 and a 52-week high of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

