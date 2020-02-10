Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

