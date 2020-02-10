Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.40). Camping World posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Camping World stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.