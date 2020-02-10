Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $708.75-716.25 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 1,951,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

