Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.03 EPS.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. 3,019,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. Canada Goose has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

