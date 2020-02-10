Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.