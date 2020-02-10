CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

CTST stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 90,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,759. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.19. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CannTrust by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

