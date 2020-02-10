Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $19.63

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.63. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 3,746,994 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.57.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

