Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$37.00. The company traded as high as C$37.55 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 121822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$600,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.30.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

