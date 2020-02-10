Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given New $15.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.