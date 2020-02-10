Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

