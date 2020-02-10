Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cato worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cato in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cato in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cato by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE CATO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,710. Cato Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.