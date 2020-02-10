CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBFV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBFV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

