Celtic (LON:CCP) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Celtic (LON:CCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CCP stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 147.50 ($1.94). 1,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.69. Celtic has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.26).

Celtic (LON:CCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 20.51 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

