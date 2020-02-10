Celtic (LON:CCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celtic (LON:CCP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 20.51 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of CCP stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Monday. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.99.
About Celtic
