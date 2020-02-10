Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

