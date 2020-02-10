Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 2,435,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

