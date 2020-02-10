Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 189,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

