Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Trading Up 6.2%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 257,628 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 75.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.