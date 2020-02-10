Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

