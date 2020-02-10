Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 401,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,732. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

