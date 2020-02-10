Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.