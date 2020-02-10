Citigroup Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

