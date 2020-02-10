Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.83

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.83 and traded as high as $27.15. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,987 shares trading hands.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

