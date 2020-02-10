ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 168.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

