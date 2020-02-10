Cleveland Research Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Neutral

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

