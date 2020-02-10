CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $213.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.94. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

