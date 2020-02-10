CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.75. The company had a trading volume of 415,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

