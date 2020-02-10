CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.32 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

