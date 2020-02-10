CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.
NYSE CNHI opened at $9.32 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
