CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $9.32 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Earnings History for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit