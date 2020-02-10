CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $9.32 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

