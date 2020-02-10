CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS.

CNHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 61,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

