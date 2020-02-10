CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS.
CNHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 61,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
