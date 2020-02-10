Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

