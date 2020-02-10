Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

COHR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of COHR opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.89. Coherent has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

