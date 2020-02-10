Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock worth $15,386,827. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

