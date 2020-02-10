Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
