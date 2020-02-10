Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COHU. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cohu by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit