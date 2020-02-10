Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Get Cohu alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COHU. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cohu by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.