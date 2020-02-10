Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 281,858 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 255,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.
In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.
Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
