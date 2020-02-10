Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 281,858 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 255,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

