Collagen Solutions (LON:COS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.83

Shares of Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 85664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

About Collagen Solutions (LON:COS)

Collagen Solutions plc sources, develops, manufactures, and supplies medical grade collagen components and biomaterials for use in research, regenerative medicines, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. It offers collagen soluble collagen, collagen powders, fibrillars, collagen gels, freeze dried collagen, and other products for use in orthopaedic, sports medicine, dental, wound care, cardiovascular, general, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries, as well as 3D cell culture research; Bovine Pericardium is used in bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing applications; and BSE-free bovine biomaterials.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Collagen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collagen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.