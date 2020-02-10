Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 107,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 493,118 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $25.45.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a PE ratio of -65.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

