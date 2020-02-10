Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

