Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

