Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Comerica stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,955. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

