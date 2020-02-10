Conceal Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $619,719.00 and approximately $111,719.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.01280303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048579 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,444,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,093,572 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

